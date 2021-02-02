Pricing update: Free users
Is it possible to update my profile picture shown in <https://manage.sanity.io/account> ?

Last updated: Feb 2, 2021

Feb 1, 2021, 5:43 PM

What are you using to sign in?

Feb 1, 2021, 6:26 PM

An email/password.

Feb 1, 2021, 6:43 PM

Unfortunately not possible at this point. We have it on our list but don't know when, may take some time given other current priorities.

Feb 2, 2021, 2:15 AM

Ah! Thanks for the info.

Feb 2, 2021, 10:53 PM

