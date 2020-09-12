Pricing update: Free users
Is it possible to validate a field based on another field’s value in custom validation?

Hello Sanity people 👋
Does anyone know if it’s possible to validate a field based on another field’s value in custom validation?

I have attempted it below but it doesn’t seem to work…


    {
      title: 'Has date end?',
      name: 'has_date_end',
      type: 'boolean',
      fieldset: 'dates',
    },
    {
      name: 'date_end',
      type: 'date',
      fieldset: 'dates',
      validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom(() =&gt; {
        return Rule.valueOfField('has_date_end')
          ? true
          : 'Please check "Has date end?" field'
      })
    },

Sep 12, 2020, 5:29 PM

Yes its possible. Check out this article:
https://www.sanity.io/docs/validation
What might be helpful is passing in the 

context
as the second param - then you can check any fields in your document.
If your using 
custom
validation I dont think you can use the 
Rule.validationType
but im not too sure on that one.

Sep 12, 2020, 6:54 PM

Something along these lines for custom:

{
  name: 'durationInMinutes',
  type: 'number',
  title: 'Duration of talk, in minutes',
  validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom((duration, context) =&gt; {
    const isShortTalk = duration &amp;&amp; duration &lt;= 10
    if (isShortTalk &amp;&amp; context.document.talkType !== 'lightning') {
      return 'Only lightning talks should be 10 minutes or less'
    }
    
    return true
  })
}

Sep 12, 2020, 6:55 PM

Wow, thanks Edward! The 

context
tip is great and will come handy for future work as well

Sep 12, 2020, 10:58 PM

