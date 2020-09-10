Pricing update: Free users
Is there a way to get the key in an array when resolving the references?

Last updated: Sep 10, 2020

Is there a way to get the key in an array when resolving the references?

*[_type == "category"] {
events[]-&gt; {_key, _id}
}
I cant find a way to include the 
_key
here.

Sep 10, 2020, 9:41 AM

Could you post an example of a category document? Easier to help when seeing the document structure

Sep 10, 2020, 9:59 AM

{
  "events": [
    {
      "_key": "f9d29ec438bf",
      "_ref": "5b94ed5c-064d-4fe8-bafe-e53920984f65",
      "_type": "reference"
    }
  ]
}

Sep 10, 2020, 10:11 AM

events[]{
 _key, 
  @-&gt;
}
Perhaps?

Sep 10, 2020, 10:27 AM

Getting close 🙂 I needed to put it in an object.

*[_type == "category"][0] {
events[] {
  _key,
  "something": @-&gt; {...}
}
}
Any ideas how to make attach it to the parent?

Sep 10, 2020, 10:31 AM

  events[]{
    _key,
    ...@-&gt;
  }

Sep 10, 2020, 10:32 AM

Nice! Thanks ❤️

Sep 10, 2020, 1:15 PM

