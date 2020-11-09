Pricing update: Free users
Is there a way to insert a custom component between two fields in schema?

Last updated: Nov 9, 2020

Hello,is there a way to insert a custom component ( containing 

&lt;hr /&gt;
to separate them visually) between two fields in schema?

Nov 9, 2020, 8:31 AM
Nov 9, 2020, 8:37 AM
Nov 9, 2020, 8:37 AM

I mean for the studio view it self. Something like this, where Break is adding an hr to visually separate the fields

{

title: 'Title',

name: 'title',

type: 'string',

},


{

name: 'Break'

type: 'break'

},


{

title: 'Slug',

name: 'slug',

type: 'slug',

readOnly: true,

},

Nov 9, 2020, 8:50 AM

Aha - the only way to do that today is by a custom input component, something like this:

import React from 'react'

const SectionBreak = () =&gt; &lt;hr /&gt;

export default {
// ...
  {
    name: 'break',
    type: 'string',
    inputComponent: SectionBreak
  }
// ...  
}
Not super smooth, but it will do the job. That being said, we have plans to make stuff like this easier in the near future.

Nov 9, 2020, 9:10 AM

inputComponent, was looking for that part! Thanks

Nov 9, 2020, 9:11 AM

