Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Is there a Way to Limit the Response in the API?

3 replies
Last updated: Sep 14, 2020

Also another question not related with the above one. Is there a way to limit the response in the API? i mean, if i want to hide "unpublished" documents in the API response? (havent tested, is a question my colleagues made me)

Sep 14, 2020, 5:46 PM

The drafts only show up using authenticated requests, but you can filter them with GROQ. See this article https://www.sanity.io/docs/drafts

Sep 14, 2020, 5:57 PM

Thank you

user B
, but if using authenticated requests, all the data of my document Studio will be available, right?

Sep 14, 2020, 5:58 PM

Yes, that's correct. Drafts don't show in the unauthenticated API by default though, only published documents.

Sep 14, 2020, 6:00 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.