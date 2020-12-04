Pricing update: Free users
Is there a way to override the hotspot and crop for previews?

3 replies
Last updated: Dec 4, 2020

I’m working on my document previews in Sanity Studio. When I add images, the Sanity docs say “The easiest way to show an image in the preview is to assign a field containing an image to the 

media
property [which I’ve done]. The different views take care of a proper rendering of the image, including any 
hotspot
and 
crop
specifics.”
Is there a way to somehow override the hotspot and crop for the previews? I’d like the preview image to be zoomed in on their faces.

Dec 3, 2020, 9:56 PM

You can override it like this:

import React from 'react'

export default {
  name: 'post',
  type: 'document',
  title: 'Post',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'string',
    },
    {
      name: 'image',
      type: 'image',
      options: {
        hotspot: true
      }
    }
  ],
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'title',
      media: 'image.asset.url'
    },
    prepare({title, media}) {
      return {
        title,
        media: () =&gt; &lt;img src={media} /&gt;,
      }
    }
  }
};

Dec 4, 2020, 12:22 PM

Thanks for the reply,

user Y
. I apologize as I wasn’t very clear before. What I’m hoping to do is apply specific crop settings just to the Studio preview image (ignoring whatever is set in the Studio). I can usually assume the face is at around 50% on the x-axis and about 20% down on the y-axis. I’ve tried something like the following but can’t find a way to zoom in on the image based on a focal point of (0.5, 0.2). Since width and height are in pixels, I can’t use those, since the images are all uploaded with different dimensions.

preview: {
    select: {
      ...,
      image: 'image.asset.url',
    },
    prepare({..., image}) {
      return {
        ...,
        media: () =&gt; &lt;img src={urlFor(image).width(100).height(100).focalPoint(0.5, 0.2).crop('focalpoint').fit('max')} /&gt;,
      }
    }
  }

Dec 4, 2020, 11:20 PM

I think that since it’s going to be so customized for each image, I’m better off adding another field to use as the preview image. Thanks for your help,

user Y
!

Dec 4, 2020, 11:28 PM

