ah that's handy thanks, a quick explication how it works

1. fetch all documents of type offer





*[_type in ["offer"]]

{ _id, "refs": count(*[ references(^._id) ]) }

[ refs == 0 ]._id

*[ _type in ["offer"]]{ _id, "refs": count(*[references(^._id)]) }[refs == 0]._id

2. include _id and and refs (refs containing count of references)3. filter results to only show data where refs count == 0 and then return only the id