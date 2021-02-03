Pricing update: Free users
Is there a way to reference a top level field for preview?

6 replies
Last updated: Feb 3, 2021

Is there a way to reference a top level field for preview? I am trying to create an image block, and this is my code:

export default {
  name: 'imageObject',
  title: 'Image',
  type: 'image',
  fields: [
    { name: 'caption',
      type: 'simpleBlockContent',
      title: 'Caption',
      options: {
        isHighlighted: true
      }
    }
  ],
  options: {
    hotspot: true
  },
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'caption',
      media: 'imageObject'
    }
  }
}
The media for preview is returning nothing.

Feb 3, 2021, 2:45 PM

If I'm remembering correctly, the preview field is for documents and so you'd define it on documents that use the 

imageObject
, not the imageObject itself.

Feb 3, 2021, 3:35 PM

previews also work on non-documents! eg if that type is being used in an array 😄
this should work:

preview: {
    select: {
      media: 'asset'
    }
  }

Feb 3, 2021, 3:37 PM

(asset is a key created for every image)

Feb 3, 2021, 3:37 PM

user B
that worked! Thanks so much!

Feb 3, 2021, 3:39 PM

Is that in the documentation?

Feb 3, 2021, 3:40 PM

youre welcome 😃 not sure, i think i just found it by trial and error

Feb 3, 2021, 3:42 PM

