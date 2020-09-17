Pricing update: Free users
Is there any way to prefix a slug, ie category page for mens would be /category/mens?

Last updated: Sep 17, 2020

Is there any way to prefix a slug, ie category page for mens would be /category/mens - it most likely me being stupid so points in the right direction would be helpful aswell

Sep 17, 2020, 8:54 PM

You could set up a custom source function to achieve this. For example:

{
  title: 'Slug',
  name: 'slug',
  type: 'slug',
  options: {
    source: doc =&gt; `/category/${doc.category}`
  }
}

Sep 17, 2020, 9:20 PM

That’s probably because the default 

slugify
function replaces slashes. Something like this should get you closer 🙂
{
  title: 'Slug',
  name: 'slug',
  type: 'slug',
  options: {
    source: doc =&gt; `/category/${doc.category}`,
    slugify: input =&gt; input
      .toLowerCase()
      .slice(0, 200)
  }
}

Sep 17, 2020, 9:31 PM

