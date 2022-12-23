Skip to content
Issue deploying GraphQL API with Sanity, resolved by removing a plugin

14 replies
Last updated: Dec 23, 2022
Hey everyone, I’m trying to deploy the graphql api using 
sanity graphql deploy
and getting this error. The studio works perfectly tho.
Dec 22, 2022, 6:59 PM
Hey
user G
! What version of the Studio and CLI are you running?
Dec 22, 2022, 7:08 PM
@sanity/cli version 3.1.2
sanity ^3.1.2
Dec 22, 2022, 7:32 PM
That’s my 
package.json
:
{
  "name": "cms",
  "private": true,
  "version": "1.0.0",
  "main": "package.json",
  "license": "UNLICENSED",
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "sanity dev",
    "start": "sanity start",
    "build": "sanity build",
    "deploy-graphql": "sanity graphql deploy",
    "pull-env": "vercel env pull -y"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "@sanity/icons": "^2.1.0",
    "@sanity/vision": "^3.1.2",
    "react": "^18.2.0",
    "react-dom": "^18.2.0",
    "react-is": "^18.2.0",
    "sanity": "^3.1.2",
    "sanity-plugin-asset-source-unsplash": "^1.0.1",
    "sanity-plugin-graph-view": "^2.0.1",
    "sanity-plugin-media": "^2.0.2",
    "styled-components": "^5.2.0"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^2.0.1",
    "eslint": "^8.6.0",
    "prettier": "^2.8.1",
    "typescript": "^4.0.0"
  },
  "prettier": {
    "semi": false,
    "printWidth": 100,
    "bracketSpacing": false,
    "singleQuote": true
  }
}
Dec 22, 2022, 7:37 PM
What does your 
sanity.cli.js
look like?
Dec 22, 2022, 7:59 PM
import {defineCliConfig} from 'sanity/cli'

const sanityCliConfig = defineCliConfig({
  api: {
    projectId: 'obhirpvy',
  },
})

export default sanityCliConfig
Dec 22, 2022, 8:00 PM
Can you try adding a graphql config?
import {defineCliConfig} from 'sanity/cli'

const sanityCliConfig = defineCliConfig({
  api: {
    projectId: 'obhirpvy',
    dataset: &lt;dataset-name-here&gt;
  },
  graphql: [{
    tag: "default",
    playground: true,
    generation: "gen3",
    nonNullDocumentFields: false,
  }],
})

export default sanityCliConfig
Dec 22, 2022, 8:06 PM
I did. Same thing
Dec 22, 2022, 8:21 PM
I did see somewhere in the docs that said there might be isssues where some code will try to execute in a browser env leading to window not defined. Would you happen to know anything about that?
Dec 22, 2022, 8:23 PM
Hmm, it'd be unlikely that's the issue with this case but the fact that the error is mentioning HTML canvas could indicate that that's the issue. Are you able to share your Studio's repo?
Dec 22, 2022, 8:24 PM
Unfortunately not. It’s a private organizational repo 😐
Dec 22, 2022, 8:27 PM
No worries. Just to test if it is a browser environment thing, can you try adding a 
--mock-browser-env
flag to your deploy command?
Dec 22, 2022, 8:30 PM
I can. I’ll lyk
Dec 22, 2022, 8:31 PM
user M
Hey, It turns out there’s an 
sanity-plugin-graph-view
which was causing it. Deleting the plugin fixed my issue.
Dec 23, 2022, 2:41 PM
Glad you fixed it! And thanks for sharing your solution!
Dec 23, 2022, 4:28 PM

