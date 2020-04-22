json

{ "response": { "body": { "error": { "description": "Name contains invalid characters", "type": "validationError" } }, "url": "<https://o5w1jb7v.api.sanity.io/v1/data/mutate/production?returnIds=true&visibility=async>", "method": "POST", "headers": { "content-length": "86", "content-type": "application/json; charset=utf-8" }, "statusCode": 400, "statusMessage": "" }, "statusCode": 400, "responseBody": "{

\"error\": {

\"description\": \"Name contains invalid characters\",

\"type\": \"validationError\"

}

}", "details": { "description": "Name contains invalid characters", "type": "validationError" } }

JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(...))

Have a little conundrum for you. I'm trying to set the value of a field with a document action. The field is of typeusing the sanity-plugin-json-input. I retrieve some values from the document when the user hits publish, produce some JSON from the data and attempt to set the value of a readOnly field before letting the doc publish. The JSON field flashes with what seems to be the correct data for a sec before I get an error from the studio:I've tried stringifying the JSON before attempting to set the value, but then I get a type error, as the field doesn't want strings. Even triedin a bit of a desperate try, but nope.Any idea?(Love document actions btw