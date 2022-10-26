Issue transferring project to org, multiple accounts causing permissions error
Last updated: Oct 26, 2022
I need to transfer a project into my org and I have followed all of the steps, have permissions in both accounts and nothing happens.
Oct 26, 2022, 5:09 PM
Hey User! When you say nothing happens, does that mean you click the Pocketknife org and the modal just closes?
Oct 26, 2022, 5:34 PM
Can I reply here or do I need to do it in the chat?
Oct 26, 2022, 5:35 PM
I select my organization that I need to transfer it to “Pocketknife/DoaF” and then I hit transfer and it spins for 1 second and then nothing happens.
Oct 26, 2022, 5:36 PM
Here is a little video for you to show you what happens
Oct 26, 2022, 5:39 PM
Thanks for the video! That helps clear up the behavior. Is there anything in the console when this happens?
Oct 26, 2022, 5:46 PM
Not 100% sure what you mean.
Oct 26, 2022, 5:48 PM
I am not a developer and have zero idea how to use Sanity. My client needs me to take this from their old agency.
Oct 26, 2022, 5:49 PM
In the browser's console (you can open it by pressing Cmd + Opt + K in Firefox) there may be a message that could be useful.
Oct 26, 2022, 5:51 PM
If there's nothing there, can I add myself to the project and both orgs to attempt to transfer it for you?
Oct 26, 2022, 5:54 PM
I am downloading Firefox, I am on Chrome
Oct 26, 2022, 5:54 PM
Oh, no need to download firefox. You can open it in chrome using Command+Option+J
Oct 26, 2022, 5:55 PM
Lots of errors
Oct 26, 2022, 5:57 PM
Got it! It looks like a permissions error because of the 401. I was able to find the project & both orgs on our end. It looks like you have been added to all of them, but you have 2 accounts (one that uses google to log in and one that uses and email & password on Sanity). I think you're somehow signed into two different accounts.
It might be a hassle for you to chase down which account is signed in/where, so it's probably easiest for you if I add myself to the project/orgs temporarily and do the transfer for you. Is that ok?
Oct 26, 2022, 6:02 PM
Yes that would be great
Oct 26, 2022, 6:14 PM
OK, cool. Starting now! I'll update you once it's done!
Oct 26, 2022, 6:21 PM
Thank You!
Oct 26, 2022, 6:21 PM
OK! Just got it transferred. You should see it under the Ducks of a Feather org now.
Oct 26, 2022, 6:26 PM
It should be under my org “Pocketknife/DoaF”
Oct 26, 2022, 6:28 PM
This one, right?
Oct 26, 2022, 6:30 PM
perfect
Oct 26, 2022, 6:41 PM
Great!
Oct 26, 2022, 6:41 PM
Thank you for your help
Oct 26, 2022, 6:46 PM
You're welcome!
Oct 26, 2022, 6:49 PM
