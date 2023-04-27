allDocument

query getRelated { allDocument { _id _type } }

https://[project].<http://api.sanity.io/v1/graphql/[dataset]/default|api.sanity.io/v1/graphql/[dataset]/default>

query getRelated { allDocument { ... on Document { _id _type } } }

{ "errors": [ { "message": "Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'length')", "locations": [ { "line": 2, "column": 3 } ], "path": [ "allDocument" ] } ], "data": null }

graphql-js

cross-fetch

Hello everybody, we are experiencing some issues for the last 2 days with anGraphQL query. This is the original, very basic query:POSTing this query toworks just fine.When we pass it to our bff the query gets rewritten by our GraphQL client (as it always has been in the last months) as follows:This query results in the following error, both if we call our bff or if we call directly Sanity’s GraphQL endpoint:The strange thing is that we didn’t change anything our side, and we haven’t experienced any issue since the last Tuesday (when suddenly this errors started). We have multiple brands with shared code but different Sanity accounts, and everyone of them has the same exact problem on all datasets. We tried with a different GraphQL client (Apollo client instead of) but with no luck (same error). Anybody experiencing the same issue?