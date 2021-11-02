Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Issue with @babel/types causing deployment blockage, workaround provided.

17 replies
Last updated: Nov 2, 2021
Is there any fix for this ?
Nov 1, 2021, 1:02 PM
Hi! We’re looking into it!
Nov 1, 2021, 1:10 PM
Glad to hear it! Experiencing the same issue here.
Nov 1, 2021, 1:23 PM
Thank god thanks for the update
user Y
!!It means a lot.
Nov 1, 2021, 1:26 PM
user Y
thanks for having a look
Nov 1, 2021, 1:53 PM
We have indications that it’s related to an upstream dependency. Hopefully we’ll be able to push a fix in not too long
Nov 1, 2021, 1:57 PM
Thanks
user Y
! It does seem to correlate time wise with the introduction of babel 7.16.0
Nov 1, 2021, 3:39 PM
should i try installing babel version 6 ?
Nov 1, 2021, 4:06 PM
Is there any progress? This issue is currently blocking one of our deployments
Nov 1, 2021, 4:57 PM
user L
user L
just posted on the github issue -&gt; “Hi we’re aware of this issue and it’s very high priority for us. We’re actively looking for the root cause but for now you can get around this issue by using yarn  `resolutions` or 
npm-force-resolutions
.So far we’ve isolated it to 
@babel/types
.To force an older version of 
@babel/types
, add the following to your 
package.json
 and then reinstall:
{

  "name": "mysanityproject",

  "keywords": ["sanity"],

  "scripts": {

    // 👇👇👇 (only if you use npm) add this to your scripts

    "preinstall": "npx npm-force-resolutions"

    // 👆👆👆

  },

  "dependencies": {

    "@sanity/base": "^2.21.7",

    "@sanity/components": "^2.14.0",

    "@sanity/core": "^2.21.7"

  },

  // 👇👇👇 Add this regardless if you're using npm or yarn

  "resolutions": {

    "@babel/types": "7.15.x"

  }

  // 👆👆👆

}
• If using 
npm
npm-force-resolutions
 will run prior to your install and create a 
package-lock.json
 file that resolves the compatible versions.• If using 
yarn
, resolutions are built in and it should work after a 
yarn
 installAfter the reinstall, the graphql deploy should work.”
Nov 1, 2021, 5:05 PM
fantastic that’s worked, thanks!
Nov 1, 2021, 5:10 PM
user X
lol, sorry! Appreciate the quick fix!
Nov 1, 2021, 5:29 PM
Hi this should be fixed properly in v7.21.8. Feel free to remove those other workarounds. See here
Nov 1, 2021, 11:32 PM
Thanks for the response folks!!
Nov 2, 2021, 3:03 AM

