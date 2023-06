Issue with @babel/types causing deployment blockage, workaround provided.

user L

{ "name": "mysanityproject", "keywords": ["sanity"], "scripts": { // 👇👇👇 (only if you use npm) add this to your scripts "preinstall": "npx npm-force-resolutions" // 👆👆👆 }, "dependencies": { "@sanity/base": "^2.21.7", "@sanity/components": "^2.14.0", "@sanity/core": "^2.21.7" }, // 👇👇👇 Add this regardless if you're using npm or yarn "resolutions": { "@babel/types": "7.15.x" } // 👆👆👆 }

just posted on the github issue -> “Hi we’re aware of this issue and it’s very high priority for us. We’re actively looking for the root cause but for now you can get around this issue by using yarn `resolutions` or. So far we’ve isolated it to. To force an older version of, add the following to yourand then reinstall:• If usingwill run prior to your install and create afile that resolves the compatible versions. • If using, resolutions are built in and it should work after ainstall After the reinstall, the graphql deploy should work.”