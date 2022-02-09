Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with "Create New" button not appearing for array type reference to category in Sanity Studio.

18 replies
Last updated: Feb 9, 2022
Can a type reference of categories linked to the page. Also have a Create new if this is a array of multiple categories? I only see this button when you pick a single category.
Feb 9, 2022, 9:56 AM
You can create a tag schema and add the refference to the schema type named page. Where you would be able to directly select one tag, or create a new one + button. If that makes sense?
But I have noticed when I want to have the same behaviour a reference but only difference that type is array. You can select like multiple tags but not create one.

Feb 9, 2022, 6:53 PM
What version of the Studio are you on? You should be able to create a new reference from the array input. Like so:Or am I misunderstanding you?
Feb 9, 2022, 6:58 PM
Latest actually mind sharing the part? I am using the OF and type array and reference tag
Feb 9, 2022, 6:59 PM
This?
{
      name: 'tags',
      title: 'Tags',
      type: 'array',
      of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'category' }] }],
}
Feb 9, 2022, 7:00 PM
Correct! but the create new is missing if i use type array very weird
Feb 9, 2022, 7:02 PM
Can you run 
sanity versions
and share the output?
Feb 9, 2022, 7:27 PM
user M

Take a look at my screenshots
Feb 9, 2022, 7:51 PM
Only able to search item but not add a new one
user M
Feb 9, 2022, 7:52 PM
The funny part for the Author schema I see the Create new button but for instance categories I don’t.

{
      name: "author",
      title: "Author",
      type: "reference",
      to: { type: "friend" },
    },

    {
      name: "categories",
      title: "Categories",
      type: "reference",
      to: { type: "category" },
      // type: "array",
      // of: [{ type: "reference", to: { type: "category" } }],
    },

Feb 9, 2022, 8:03 PM
The funny part for the Author schema I see the Create new button but for instance categories I don’t.

{
      name: "author",
      title: "Author",
      type: "reference",
      to: { type: "friend" },
    },

    {
      name: "categories",
      title: "Categories",
      type: "reference",
      to: { type: "category" },
      // type: "array",
      // of: [{ type: "reference", to: { type: "category" } }],
    },

Feb 9, 2022, 8:03 PM
user M
Seems like if you want the “Create New” Button to appear you need to have a “slug” type otherwise It won’t work. Should it work like that ?
Feb 9, 2022, 8:16 PM
Have you clicked the 
Add Item
button?
Feb 9, 2022, 8:26 PM
category.js (doesn’t work as reference):

import React from "react";

import StringWithLimits from "../../components/StringWithLimits";

import { Tag } from "phosphor-react";

import { icon } from "../../lib/helpers";

const { color, weight, size } = icon;

export default {
  name: "category",
  type: "document",
  title: "Category",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "title",
      type: "string",
      title: "Title",
      inputComponent: StringWithLimits,
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.max(20),
    },
    {
      name: "description",
      type: "text",
      title: "Description",
    },

    {
      title: "Category Color",
      name: "colors",
      type: "colorlist",
      options: {
        tooltip: true,
        borderradius: {
          outer: "100%",
          inner: "100%",
        },
        list: [
          { title: "Red", value: "#CD113B" },
          { title: "Teal", value: "#88c6db" },
          { title: "Navy", value: "#001f3f" },
          { title: "Gray", value: "#423F3E" },
          { title: "Beige", value: "#E5B299" },
          { title: "Purple", value: "#A03C78" },
          { title: "Pink", value: "#FF94CC" },
          { title: "Green", value: "#2ECC40" },
          { title: "Yellow", value: "#ECD662" },
        ],
      },
    },
  ],

  preview: {
    select: {
      title: "title",
    },
    prepare({ title = "Undefined" }) {
      return {
        title,
        media: &lt;Tag color={color} weight={weight} size={size} /&gt;,
      };
    },
  },
};
case.js does work


import React from "react";

import { Suitcase } from "phosphor-react";

import StringWithLimits from "../../components/StringWithLimits";

import { icon } from "../../lib/helpers";

const { color, weight, size } = icon;

export default {
  name: "case",
  title: "Cases",
  type: "document",
  icon: () =&gt; &lt;Suitcase color={color} weight={weight} size={size} /&gt;,
  fields: [
    {
      name: "title",
      title: "Title",
      type: "string",
      inputComponent: StringWithLimits,
      validation: (Rule) =&gt; Rule.max(100),
    },

    {
      name: "slug",
      title: "Slug",
      type: "slug",
      options: {
        source: "title",
        maxLength: 96,
      },
    },
    {
      name: "caseManager",
      title: "Case Manager",
      type: "reference",
      to: { type: "friend" },
    },
    {
      title: "Theme",
      name: "theme",
      type: "array",
      of: [{ type: "reference", to: { type: "theme" } }],
    },
    {
      title: "Expertise",
      name: "expertise",
      type: "array",
      of: [{ type: "reference", to: { type: "expertise" } }],
    },
    {
      name: "body",
      title: "Body",
      type: "blockContent",
    },
    {
      name: "excerpt",
      type: "blockExcerpt",
      title: "Excerpt",
    },
    {
      name: "featuredImage",
      title: "Featured image",
      type: "imageWithAltText",
    },
  ],

  preview: {
    select: {
      caseTitle: "title",
      image: "featuredImage",
    },

    prepare({ caseTitle = "Untitled", image }) {
      return {
        title: caseTitle,
        media: image ? (
          image
        ) : (
          &lt;Suitcase color={color} weight={weight} size={size} /&gt;
        ),
      };
    },
  },
};
“category” not working “case” works.

{
      name: "categories",
      title: "Categories",
      type: "array",
      of: [{ type: "reference", to: { type: "category" } }],
    },
Am I crazy or am I doing something wrong?
Feb 9, 2022, 8:26 PM
user M
Yes, I did shows up on “case” type but “category” not.
Feb 9, 2022, 8:27 PM
I'm not sure! I'll try to reproduce but it will take me a bit!
Feb 9, 2022, 8:29 PM
user M
Works basically with almost all schema types but category just not working crazy!
Feb 9, 2022, 8:31 PM
Simplified:

category.js
export default {
  name: "category",
  type: "document",
  title: "Category",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "title",
      title: "Title",
      type: "string",
    },
  ],
};

case.js
{
      title: "Categories",
      name: "categories",
      type: "array",
      of: [{ type: "reference", to: { type: "category" } }],
    },
The “+ Create New” Button won’t shop up. I am really confused here.
Feb 9, 2022, 8:58 PM
Simplified:

category.js
export default {
  name: "category",
  type: "document",
  title: "Category",
  fields: [
    {
      name: "title",
      title: "Title",
      type: "string",
    },
  ],
};

case.js
{
      title: "Categories",
      name: "categories",
      type: "array",
      of: [{ type: "reference", to: { type: "category" } }],
    },
The “+ Create New” Button won’t shop up. I am really confused here.
Feb 9, 2022, 8:58 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.