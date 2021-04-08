gatsby-plugin-image

gatsby-source-sanity

import React from 'react' import {getGatsbyImageData} from 'gatsby-source-sanity' import {GatsbyImage} from 'gatsby-plugin-image' const sanityConfig = {projectId: 'abc123', dataset: 'blog'} const Person = ({data}) => { const imageData = getGatsbyImageData(data.sanityPerson.profileImage.asset, {maxWidth: 700}, sanityConfig) return ( <article> <h2>{data.sanityPerson.name}</h2> <GatsbyImage image={imageData}/> </article> ) } export default Person export const query = graphql` query PersonQuery { sanityPerson { name profileImage { asset } } } `

Hey all, I'm trying to use the new1.2.0, with an old project that I've switched to Gatsby v3 with7.0.0. I'm following the currentGithub docs under "Using images"......but I'm having an issue with thefunction. Passing the function just theobject with itsand(The example code above is showing an emptyobject which errors with) I get the runtime error. I can resolve the issue by just passing thebut this isn't what the documentation shows. This also breaks with the same error if I query the image for, which thedocs have lead me to believe is how the new image plugin works.I feel like the documentation is missing something? Does anyone have some experience with this? Any help appreciated!