Issue with adding an embedded Studio in Next/Sanity site after updating to Studio v3.
3 replies
Last updated: Aug 1, 2023
D
Hi folks, long time listener, first time caller here. I’m working on a Next/Sanity site, and have just updated to Studio v3. I’m struggling a bit to add an embedded Studio, and trying to use the template here as my guide.
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-nextjs-clean
I’m pretty close, but currently when I hit
http3000/studio , I’m getting a 500 server error that reads “*Error: connect ECONNREFUSED ::1:3333”.* If anyone recognizes this or has a suggestion/question, I’d be much appreciative. I’ll add a couple of my relevant files below, which I hope will help. I should also mention that I have made sure to log in at Sanity.io/manage before hitting the studio url, to rule that out.
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-nextjs-clean
Jul 31, 2023, 8:31 PM
D
pages/studio/[[…index.js]]
lib/sanity.api.js
import Head from 'next/head' import {metadata} from 'next-sanity/studio/metadata' import { NextStudio } from 'next-sanity/studio' import { StudioLayout, StudioProvider } from 'sanity' import config from 'sanity.config' export default function StudioPage() { return ( <> <Head> {Object.entries(metadata).map(([key, value]) => ( <meta key={key} name={key} content={value} /> ))} </Head> <NextStudio config={config} /> </> ) }
sanity.config.js
export const dataset = assertValue( process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET, 'Missing environment variable: NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET' ) export const projectId = assertValue( process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID, 'Missing environment variable: NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID' ) export const readToken = process.env.SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN || '' export const apiVersion = process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_API_VERSION || '2023-06-21' export const previewSecretId = 'preview.secret' function assertValue(value = undefined, errorMessage) { if (value === undefined) { throw new Error(errorMessage) } return value; }
import { defineConfig } from "sanity"; import { deskTool } from 'sanity/desk' import schemas from './schemas/schema' import { visionTool } from '@sanity/vision' import {media, mediaAssetSource} from 'sanity-plugin-media' // see <https://www.sanity.io/docs/api-versioning> for how versioning works import { apiVersion, dataset, previewSecretId, projectId, } from './lib/sanity.api' import { productionUrl } from "./utilities/prodUrl"; export default defineConfig({ basePath: "/studio", title: "Ozarkedge Wildflowers", projectId, dataset, plugins: [deskTool(), visionTool({ defaultApiVersion: apiVersion }), media(), productionUrl({ previewSecretId, types: ['page'], apiVersion })], form: { // Don't use this plugin when selecting files only (but allow all other enabled asset sources) file: { assetSources: previousAssetSources => { return previousAssetSources.filter(assetSource => assetSource !== mediaAssetSource) } } }, tools: (prev) => { // 👇 Uses environment variables set by Vite in development mode if (import.meta.env.DEV) { return prev } return prev.filter((tool) => tool.name !== 'vision') }, schema: { types: schemas, }, });
Jul 31, 2023, 8:38 PM
K
Hey (Removed Name),
I'm having a bit of trouble duplicating this issue. I don't see anything wrong with the code that you've provided, but I can't really plug it into a test studio because there are some missing pieces. Are there any other config files that have been updated, or copied from some other studio? I asked that specifically because of the
3333, which is the default studio port if not embedded.
Jul 31, 2023, 11:06 PM
D
Hi (Removed Name),
Well, you asked the right question—I neglected to remove the redirect to my previous studio path from my next.config.js. Easy fix—many thanks!
Aug 1, 2023, 1:20 AM
