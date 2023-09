:1:

Hi folks, long time listener, first time caller here. I’m working on a Next/Sanity site, and have just updated to Studio v3. I’m struggling a bit to add an embedded Studio, and trying to use the template here as my guide.I’m pretty close, but currently when I hit http 3000/studio , I’m getting a 500 server error that reads “*Error: connect ECONNREFUSED :3333”.* If anyone recognizes this or has a suggestion/question, I’d be much appreciative. I’ll add a couple of my relevant files below, which I hope will help. I should also mention that I have made sure to log in at Sanity.io/manage before hitting the studio url, to rule that out.