Issue with adding external link URL in Sanity studio's rich text field

Hey Everyone! New to Sanity, so I hope this isn't a stupid question. Has anyone encountered an issue where I want to add an external link URL in a rich text field inside the Sanity studio, but the box which asks for entering the URL just closes when I click inside it? When I click the edit link pencil icon it just flickers (disappears and then appears again). After much trial and error across many browsers I finally managed to insert a link by accessing the studio in chrome on a mobile device - but that still required dozens of attempts to write inside the field, and it's a pain in the... I don't understand the problem beyond it complaining about 3rd party cookies (even when they're enabled) and websocket closing before a handshake. Does this work normally for y'all or is it a known issue? I feel like I'm the only idiot in the room, but otherwise I set up everything correctly, even the portableText configuration for rendering inside the Next.js app. But since this happens inside the studio I didn't know where else to look since I don't understand any of the code there.