Issue with adding translations and multiple languages in Sanity

// First, we must import the schema creator import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator' // Then import schema types from any plugins that might expose them import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type' // Then we give our schema to the builder and provide the result to Sanity export default createSchema({ // We name our schema name: 'default', // Then proceed to concatenate our document type // to the ones provided by any plugins that are installed types: schemaTypes.concat([ /* Your types here! */ { name: 'author', type: 'document', title: 'Author', fields: [ { name: 'name', title: 'Name', type: 'string' }, { name: 'avatar', title: 'Avatar', type: 'image' } ] }, { name: 'blog', type: 'document', title: 'Blog', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'English', name: 'en', type: 'string' }, { title: 'French', name: 'fr', type: 'string' } ] }, { name: 'subtitle', type: 'string', title: 'Subtitle' }, { name: 'coverImage', type: 'image', title: 'Cover Image', fields: [ { type: 'text', name: 'alt', title: 'Description' } ], }, { name: 'content', type: 'array', title: 'Content', of:[ { type: 'block' }, { type: 'image', fields: [ { type: 'text', name: 'alt', title: 'Description', options: { isHighlighted: true } } ], options: { hotspot: true } }, { type: 'code' } ] }, { name: 'date', type: 'datetime', title: 'Date', validation: (Rule) => {return Rule.required()} }, { name: 'author', type: 'reference', title: 'Author', to: [{type: 'author'}], }, { name: 'slug', type: 'slug', title: 'Slug', validation: (Rule) => {return Rule.required()} } ] } ]), })