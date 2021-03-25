Issue with alt_text in Sanity Studio resolved by uploading an image
Why doesn't the alt_text show up in studio?
how does your groq query look like?
Haven't got that far yet, I cant see it in the Sanity Studio:
but when i place the alt_text object outside of the image objects fields it works. Like this:
{ title: "Company Image", description: "Logotype for company", name: "image", type: "image", options: { accept: "image/png", }, fields: [ ], }, { name: "alt_text", type: "localeString", title: "Alternative Image text", description: "Important for SEO and accessibility", }, ],
Then it looks like it should except that its not nested:
Not really a big problem but was curious to why this is 🙂
Hi User. What does the schema for your
localeStringlook like?
Hi! it looks like this:
import { supportedLanguages } from "./supportedLanguages"; export default { title: "LocaleString", name: "localeString", type: "object", fieldsets: [ { title: "Translations", name: "translations", options: { collapsible: false }, }, ], fields: supportedLanguages.map((lang) => ({ title: lang.title, name: lang.id, type: "string", fieldset: lang.isDefault ? null : "translations", })), };
And supportedLanguages looks like this
export const supportedLanguages = [ { id: "en", title: "English", isDefault: true, }, { id: "sv", title: "Swedish", }, { id: "no", title: "Norwegian", }, ];
Thanks for that. It seems to work for me when
alt_textis inside of the
fieldsarray on image. It requires that an image be selected before the Edit details button becomes available.
Aha, yes now I understand! Can't believe I didn't try to upload one lol, Thank you
user A👏
No problem! 😄
