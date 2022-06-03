Issue with API version and GROQ query in Sanity.io resolved successfully.

`*[_type == "projects"]`

try { const domains = await sanity.fetch(await getProjectDomains()); console.log(domains); } catch (error) { console.error(error); }

ClientError: expected ']' following array body at onResponse (node_modules/@sanity/client/lib/http/request.js:28:13) at applyMiddleware (node_modules/get-it/lib-node/util/middlewareReducer.js:10:15) at onResponse (node_modules/get-it/lib-node/index.js:80:22) at node_modules/get-it/lib-node/index.js:50:55 at callback (node_modules/get-it/lib-node/request/node-request.js:67:46) at node_modules/get-it/lib-node/request/node-request.js:156:14 at DestroyableTransform.<anonymous> (node_modules/simple-concat/index.js:8:13) at Object.onceWrapper (node:events:509:28) at DestroyableTransform.emit (node:events:402:35) at DestroyableTransform.emit (node:domain:475:12) { response: { body: { error: [Object] }, url: 'DM ME', method: 'GET', headers: { 'content-type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8', 'content-length': '122', 'x-ratelimit-limit-second': '500', 'ratelimit-limit': '500', 'ratelimit-remaining': '499', 'ratelimit-reset': '1', 'x-ratelimit-remaining-second': '499', 'x-sanity-shard': 'gcp-eu-w1-01-prod-1028', 'x-served-by': 'gradient-query-7566c8dfb4-9lk2l', date: 'Fri, 03 Jun 2022 19:32:04 GMT', vary: 'Origin', xkey: 'project-PROD_ID, project-PROD_ID-production', via: '1.1 google', 'alt-svc': 'h3=":443"; ma=2592000,h3-29=":443"; ma=2592000', connection: 'close' }, statusCode: 400, statusMessage: 'Bad Request' }, statusCode: 400, responseBody: '{

' + ' "error": {

' + ` "description": "expected ']' following array body",

` + ' "end": 14,

' + ' "query": "[object Object]",

' + ' "type": "queryParseError"

' + ' }

' + '}', details: { description: "expected ']' following array body", end: 14, query: '[object Object]', type: 'queryParseError' } }

hello everyoneI am trying to groq (what i thought was) a simple array of projectsit works in visionDM ME FOR URL PLSbut I notice that my api version is like 2021-10-21 like the docs. not sure how to ensure it says up to date on my side?also not sure why it's working there and not in my groq.here's how I call itand the full error I get is