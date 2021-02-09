Issue with article sorting by publishedAt date is resolved after a quick fix.
Last updated: Feb 9, 2021
When fetching articles sorted by
publishedAtdate ordered DESC, results are somewhat jumbled with some of the articles that should be at the end of the list are being inserted at the beginning. The results in the screenshot start with the latest articles: 2021, then 2019 then 2021 again.
Feb 9, 2021, 10:16 AM
Thanks for reporting, Alex! Could you try wrapping
publishedAtin
dateTime()to see if that makes a difference, even if it slows down the query?
Feb 9, 2021, 10:25 AM
Thanks for the quick response but which
publishedAtdo I wrap with
dateTime()? Not sure where to put it.
Feb 9, 2021, 10:31 AM
Apologies, I assumed you were using GROQ here, which doesn't make sense given the channel name and screenshots you shared 😉 In that case, it'd have been like this:
We'll try to reproduce the issue on our end.
order(dateTime(publishedAt) desc). Not here though.
Feb 9, 2021, 10:34 AM
I see. I hope this get resolved soon. It's breaking the pagination of our site.
Feb 9, 2021, 10:37 AM
Could you add the document IDs to the query to verify that these are all published documents, including the ones that wrongly show up in the list?
Feb 9, 2021, 10:38 AM
Also, are you seeing correct results when ordering by
_createdAtor
_updatedAt?
Feb 9, 2021, 10:38 AM
Here with
Yes, results seem to be accurate when ordered by
_id
Feb 9, 2021, 10:42 AM
Interestingly, the articles jumbled in seems to be the ones I migrated from Wordpress with their own custom
_id.
Feb 9, 2021, 10:43 AM
But that shouldn't affect the order, right?
Feb 9, 2021, 10:44 AM
Woops, wrong screenshots.
Feb 9, 2021, 10:46 AM
That's odd indeed. It shouldn't affect the order, but it does stand out that these have timestamps ending on 000Z, which perhaps were set slightly differently even if the distinction between the two doesn't surface in these results.
Could you compare an imported article with one of the others and check if their
Feb 9, 2021, 10:54 AM
Here.
Some of the imported articles'
Feb 9, 2021, 11:17 AM
You can see the jumbled results here https://opinyon.net/sections/opinion and here
Everything was fine yesterday though. The imported articles were imported 2 weeks ago and we haven't made any changes with our queries since then.
Feb 9, 2021, 11:21 AM
Thanks for the additional details Alex. I can confirm that this is a regression on our side, and the back-end team are looking into it. Started late yesterday/early today. Will keep you updated here.
Feb 9, 2021, 11:45 AM
I see. I guess I'll sort by
_createdAtat the moment. Thank you for help.
Feb 9, 2021, 11:48 AM
Hi again Alex, our back-end team just pushed a fix to production that should resolve these ordering issues on datetime fields. Please let me know if ordering by
publishedAtnow works properly.
Feb 9, 2021, 3:23 PM
Hi Peter, it's now working fine again. Thank you for the swift fix!
Feb 9, 2021, 7:43 PM
