npm create sanity@latest

Hi all! It’s been a while since I’ve initiated a new project, so I wanted to try that today by just using thecommand and start from scratch. I went for the blog setup, and I’m experiencing that when I want to write in fields of type block or text, it triggers the auto-save very frequently, and every time the saving is done it removes the active state from the field and I have to click on it to start typing again. Since I’ve only initiated the project and done nothing else I figured I should ask in here if this is a known bug or if I need to do any additional config to change this setting? Thank you in advance!