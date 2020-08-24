Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with automated build failing due to missing next.js CLI

10 replies
Last updated: Aug 24, 2020
I’m having an issue with the build process. Every time an automated build kicks off from a Github push, the build fails. However if I restart/retry the deply with the cache cleared it builds / deploys successfully. EVERY SINGLE TIME.
11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-studio: &gt; sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-studio@1.0.4 build /opt/build/repo/studio11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-studio: &gt; sanity build11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: &gt; sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.7 build /opt/build/repo/web11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: &gt; next build &amp;&amp; next export &amp;&amp; node exportSitemap.js11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: sh: 1: next: not found11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! syscall spawn11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! file sh11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! errno ENOENT11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.7 build: 
next build &amp;&amp; next export &amp;&amp; node exportSitemap.js
11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! spawn ENOENT11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR!11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! Failed at the sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.7 build script.11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm WARN Local package.json exists, but node_modules missing, did you mean to install?11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:11
:16:05 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! /opt/buildhome/.npm/_logs/2020-08-24T04_16_05_419Z-debug.log
Aug 24, 2020, 4:20 AM
Is next.js CLI included in your devDependencies and do you run install and/or cache node_modules before running.
Aug 24, 2020, 6:35 AM
I’m only saying because it’s clearly saying that it can’t find the command 
next
.
Aug 24, 2020, 6:35 AM
oh doesn’t look like it. Here is my package.json
Aug 24, 2020, 6:37 AM
{
  "private": true,
  "name": "sanity-nextjs-landing-pages",
  "version": "1.0.7",
  "scripts": {
    "build": "lerna run build --parallel",
    "build-web": "lerna bootstrap &amp;&amp; (cd web &amp;&amp; npm run build)",
    "build-studio": "lerna bootstrap &amp;&amp; (cd studio &amp;&amp; npm run build)",
    "dev": "lerna run dev --parallel",
    "format": "lerna run format",
    "graphql-deploy": "lerna run graphql-deploy",
    "lint": "lerna run lint",
    "postinstall": "lerna bootstrap",
    "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" &amp;&amp; exit 1"
  },
  "devDependencies": {
    "@sanity/cli": "^1.149.19",
    "lerna": "^3.9.0"
  },
  "dependencies": {
    "@zeit/next-sass": "^1.0.1",
    "bootstrap": "^4.5.2",
    "node-sass": "^4.14.1",
    "react-bootstrap": "^1.3.0",
    "sass": "^1.26.10"
  }
}

Aug 24, 2020, 6:37 AM
yes that might help. Though I’m surprised it works with a clean cache if that’s the case.
Aug 24, 2020, 6:38 AM
yeah, I thought it would be part of the starter project
Aug 24, 2020, 6:38 AM
I think they rely on the CLI tool being installed globally for your machine don’t they? It’s been a while since I used next.
Aug 24, 2020, 6:40 AM
yeah it is installed on my machine and works fine locally, it’s the deploy to netify that didn’t work
Aug 24, 2020, 6:44 AM
but looks like adding next.js to my package.json solved it. I owe you a beer!
Aug 24, 2020, 6:44 AM
No worries! Have a good one 👍
Aug 24, 2020, 6:44 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.