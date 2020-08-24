Issue with automated build failing due to missing next.js CLI

:16:

next build && next export && node exportSitemap.js

I’m having an issue with the build process. Every time an automated build kicks off from a Github push, the build fails. However if I restart/retry the deply with the cache cleared it builds / deploys successfully. EVERY SINGLE TIME.1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-studio: > sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-studio@1.0.4 build /opt/build/repo/studio 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-studio: > sanity build 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: > sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.7 build /opt/build/repo/web 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: > next build && next export && node exportSitemap.js 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: sh: 1: next: not found 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! syscall spawn 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! file sh 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! errno ENOENT 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.7 build:1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! spawn ENOENT 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! Failed at the sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web@1.0.7 build script. 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above. 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm WARN Local package.json exists, but node_modules missing, did you mean to install? 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in: 1105 AM: sanity-nextjs-landing-pages-web: npm ERR! /opt/buildhome/.npm/_logs/2020-08-24T04_16_05_419Z-debug.log