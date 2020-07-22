Issue with building Gatsby site in CI pipeline due to react-icons package
Last updated: Jul 22, 2020
Hi! I have been battling a weird issue with building my Gatsby site in a CI pipeline. The problem seems to be somehow related to the package
Everything works fine when building the site locally, but in a CI the build fails. I’ve tried building in Netlify as well as Github Actions.
The error I get is following:
react-iconsin my
studio.
I have
success Build manifest and related icons - 1.382s success onPostBootstrap - 1.391s info bootstrap finished - 7.327s success run static queries - 0.069s - 17/17 247.95/s success run page queries - 0.183s - 68/68 371.98/s success write out requires - 0.003s failed Building production JavaScript and CSS bundles - 27.655s error Generating JavaScript bundles failed Can't resolve 'react-icons/fi' in '/home/runner/work/site-name/studio/schemas/objects/sections' If you're trying to use a package make sure that 'react-icons/fi' is installed. If you're trying to use a local file make sure that the path is correct.
react-iconsinstalled in both
weband
studio. Do you have any idea why this is happening? Why does
gatsby buildtry to resolve modules from another directory?
Jul 17, 2020, 11:08 AM
P
Hi User! This doesn’t explain why it would work locally, but still: are you using
v3.xof
react-iconsin your
package.jsonfile? The earlier versions (including the one shipped with the Studio) have a different way of importing the icons. More info: https://github.com/react-icons/react-icons#migrating-from-version-2---3
Jul 17, 2020, 11:26 AM
P
Jul 17, 2020, 11:26 AM
E
Also, make sure that you've declared
react-iconsas a dependency in your
studio/package.json. It's easy to forget, and sometimes leads to it finding a different version of react-icons somewhere else (because it's used by the frontend, for instance) and uses that, which can lead to these sort of errors.
Jul 17, 2020, 11:45 AM
R
Turned out I was just stupid 😄 Some weird VS Code autocorrect thing had corrected me to import something from the studio directory within a component on my Gatsby site 😅
Huge thanks for the help though, User and User, appreciate it
🙂
Jul 21, 2020, 6:17 PM
P
Glad to hear it was just an autocorrect issue, nasty as that is 😉 Thanks for posting back!
Jul 22, 2020, 11:50 AM
