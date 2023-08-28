Hi everyone. I am developing a web app and I am using Sanity to provide some content. I have two pages. Everything was working fine until I added an editor member to the project. For some reason now the changes to a document are not showing in the queries. I am changing some content and then publishing the document, then testing out the changes on the Sanity Studio vision mode and the latest changes are not reflecting...am I doing something wrong? or perhaps missing out on some information regarding the editor? Thank you.