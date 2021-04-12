Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with content publishing in Sanity + Eleventy + Netlify setup

7 replies
Last updated: Apr 12, 2021
Hello!! I am stuck with the content publishing for the "sanity + eleventy + netlify".
I followed the very basic guide from:
https://www.sanity.io/create (did not cloned or messed with any code yet).Connected my Github and Netlify
Accessed my "studio" on Netlify
Added a new "test post" and hit "Publish"
The new post never showed up
The "web" of my blog:
https://sanity-eleventy-blog-web-nusxzdbc.netlify.app/
What am I missing?

(PS.: I have already deployed again the "web" and "studio")
Apr 10, 2021, 1:17 AM
Hi!I think that you need to trigger a rebuild of the website.
You need this plugin:
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify Is is already included in the starter?
Apr 10, 2021, 6:44 AM
Hi
user E
,
The "deploy to Netlify" is already included in the starter.

I deploy my "web" again
https://sanity-eleventy-blog-web-nusxzdbc.netlify.app/
Everything seems to be OK according to the Netlify log (including the changes I made)


9:47:56 AM: Writing _site/README/index.html from ./README.md.

9:47:56 AM: Writing _site/index.html from ./index.njk.

9:47:56 AM: Writing _site/posts/index.html from ./archive.njk.

9:47:56 AM: Writing _site/posts/picture-perfect-cropping-with-hotspots/index.html from ./post.njk.

9:47:56 AM: Writing _site/authors/nicholas/index.html from ./author.njk.

9:47:56 AM: Writing _site/posts/my-first-introduction-to-portable-text/index.html from ./post.njk.

9:47:56 AM: Writing _site/posts/finally-i-found-a-content-management-system-i-can-use-on-my-phone/index.html from ./post.njk.

9:47:56 AM: Writing _site/posts/exploration-powered-by-structured-content/index.html from ./post.njk.

9:47:56 AM: Writing _site/posts/my-brand-new-blog-powered-by-sanity-io-eleventy/index.html from ./post.njk.

9:47:56 AM: Benchmark (Data):
./_data/authors.js` took 371ms (27.1%)`
9:47:56 AM: Benchmark (Data):
./_data/metadata.js` took 236ms (17.3%)`
9:47:56 AM: Benchmark (Data):
./_data/posts.js` took 241ms (17.6%)`
9:47:56 AM: Creating deploy upload records

9:47:56 AM: Processed 9 files in 1.28 seconds (v0.9.0)

But my post still not there.
Apr 10, 2021, 12:50 PM
If you look in /template/web/client-config.js, does the projectId fall back on the correct project ID? I wonder if it might not be picking up the env variable and is falling back on the project ID of the template.
Apr 10, 2021, 2:59 PM
Hi
user A
! I checked my 
/template/web/client-config.js
file and the 
projectId
and it set properly "Project ID" provided by Sanity. I also redeployed both projects (studio / web) but I with no success with my new post.
Apr 11, 2021, 2:49 PM
user T
I set up this starter and managed to get it going by adding a category to my new post. I wish I could say that’s the answer, but since then I’ve been able to add other posts without categories and they show up too (after a deploy). 🤷‍♂️
Apr 12, 2021, 7:52 PM
OMG
user A
!You found it! Actually I tested and it is not related to the "category" but to the "Published at" field. It is required to fill it so Sanity do not "auto generate" it!
Tks a lot!
Apr 12, 2021, 8:42 PM
Ahh, that makes more sense. Awesome! Glad it’s working for you. :)
Apr 12, 2021, 8:43 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
I tried fetching my posts from sanity but got this error, Pls how do i fix itJan 8, 2021
Guide to Headless CMS for those that usually work with HTML, CSS and Vanilla JSMar 18, 2021
Sanity 11ty Blog Starter: Cannot Read Property 'Replace' of nullJul 12, 2021
GitHub Actions and Pages vs. Netlify for Headless CMS ProjectJul 1, 2022
Unable to Deploy to Netlify After Upgrade - npm ERR! code ERESOLVEJul 12, 2022
Querying a single field from a Sanity schema using groq in Node.jsSep 1, 2022
Getting the image URL for SEO preview in Sanity StudioMay 14, 2020
Issue with importing PDF files in Sanity datasetApr 1, 2020
Using Sanity for multiple projects on free planNov 12, 2020
Is it Necessary to Run npm Audit Fix on a Starter Template?Nov 7, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.