Issue with content publishing in Sanity + Eleventy + Netlify setup

Hello!! I am stuck with the content publishing for the "sanity + eleventy + netlify".I followed the very basic guide from: https://www.sanity.io/create (did not cloned or messed with any code yet). Connected my Github and NetlifyAccessed my "studio" on NetlifyAdded a new "test post" and hit "Publish"The new post never showed upThe "web" of my blog:What am I missing?(PS.: I have already deployed again the "web" and "studio")