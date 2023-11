Access to XMLHttpRequest at 'URL_HERE' from origin '<http://localhost:3000>' has been blocked by CORS policy: Response to preflight request doesn't pass access control check: The value of the 'Access-Control-Allow-Credentials' header in the response is '' which must be 'true' when the request's credentials mode is 'include'. The credentials mode of requests initiated by the XMLHttpRequest is controlled by the withCredentials attribute

Hi everyone, I've created a token to be able to use the create function inside my web application. However, when I add the token value in the createClient. Everything stops working. I had a blog setup previously only using projectId, but when I add the token it gives me the following error:I have added CORS policy for localhost:3000, it was working just fine before I started using the token.Any ideas on how I can go about fixing this?