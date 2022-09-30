Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with custom action not resetting variables when switching microsites

2 replies
Last updated: Sep 30, 2022
I have a custom action built. It is a Publish button that is attached to the corresponding Netlify build hook. We have several microsites within our Sanity studio, and each microsite has its own Publish button that kicks off a deploy. In my action code I get the microsite id that then sets the necessary variables for the site deploy. However, when I bounce around to different microsites to test the publish button, it isn't resetting the variables to jive with the new microsite id.
A condensed version of my code:


import React, {useState} from "react";
import {RocketIcon} from '@sanity/icons'
let siteName;
let hookId;
let baseHookUrl = "<https://api.netlify.com/build_hooks/>";
let postUrl;

export function PublishMicrositeAction(props) {
    let micrositeId = props.id;

    if (micrositeId == "abc") {
        siteName = "Publishing Root Site";
        hookId = "123abc";
        postUrl = `${baseHookUrl}${hookId}`;
    }
    if (micrositeId == "def") {
        siteName = "Publishing Essentials";
        hookId = "456def";
        postUrl = `${baseHookUrl}${hookId}`;
    }
    if (micrositeId == "ghi") {
        siteName = "Publishing Foundations";
        hookId = "789ghi";
        postUrl = `${baseHookUrl}${hookId}`;
    }
    
    console.log(micrositeId)

    const [isDialogOpen, setIsDialogOpen] = useState(false)

    if (props.type !== 'microsite') {
        return null
    }

    function formSubmit() {
        var request = new XMLHttpRequest();
        request.open('POST', postUrl, true);
        request.onload = function() { // request successful
        // we can use server response to our request now
          console.log(request.responseText);
        };
      
        request.onerror = function() {
          // request failed
        };
      
        request.send(new FormData(event.target)); // create FormData from form that triggered event
        event.preventDefault();

        setIsDialogOpen(false)
    }
      
    return {
      label: "Publish Microsite",
      icon: RocketIcon,
      onHandle: () =&gt; setIsDialogOpen(true),    
      dialog: isDialogOpen &amp;&amp; {
          type: 'modal',
          onClose:  () =&gt; setIsDialogOpen(false),
          content: &lt;div id="modal"  style={{paddingBottom: 30 + 'px'}}&gt;
          &lt;h3&gt;{siteName}&lt;/h3&gt;
          &lt;p&gt;Please enter a brief description of what was changed.&lt;/p&gt;
          &lt;form id="publishForm" onSubmit={formSubmit}&gt;
          &lt;label for="trigger_title"&gt;Message: &lt;/label&gt;
          &lt;input type="text" id="trigger_title" name="trigger_title"/&gt;
          &lt;button id="submitBtn" type="submit" style={{marginLeft: 10 + 'px'}}&gt;Publish&lt;/button&gt;
          &lt;/form&gt;
          &lt;/div&gt;
      }
    }
  }
Maybe I have stared at this too long to see my mistake or what I am missing. But I really need the micrositeId to be updated every time I switch to a new microsite. I can see when I console.log the props.id that it displays the correct id, but the variables do not reflect that.
Sep 29, 2022, 6:45 PM
I wonder if you're having some component remounting/rerendering sorcery interfering? Have you tried holding the variables in state?
Sep 29, 2022, 7:17 PM
FYI - I ended up changing the code to use a switch statement instead of an if statement. It is doing the job I had originally intended. Phew!
Sep 30, 2022, 3:17 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.