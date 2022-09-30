import React, {useState} from "react"; import {RocketIcon} from '@sanity/icons' let siteName; let hookId; let baseHookUrl = "<https://api.netlify.com/build_hooks/>"; let postUrl; export function PublishMicrositeAction(props) { let micrositeId = props.id; if (micrositeId == "abc") { siteName = "Publishing Root Site"; hookId = "123abc"; postUrl = `${baseHookUrl}${hookId}`; } if (micrositeId == "def") { siteName = "Publishing Essentials"; hookId = "456def"; postUrl = `${baseHookUrl}${hookId}`; } if (micrositeId == "ghi") { siteName = "Publishing Foundations"; hookId = "789ghi"; postUrl = `${baseHookUrl}${hookId}`; } console.log(micrositeId) const [isDialogOpen, setIsDialogOpen] = useState(false) if (props.type !== 'microsite') { return null } function formSubmit() { var request = new XMLHttpRequest(); request.open('POST', postUrl, true); request.onload = function() { // request successful // we can use server response to our request now console.log(request.responseText); }; request.onerror = function() { // request failed }; request.send(new FormData(event.target)); // create FormData from form that triggered event event.preventDefault(); setIsDialogOpen(false) } return { label: "Publish Microsite", icon: RocketIcon, onHandle: () => setIsDialogOpen(true), dialog: isDialogOpen && { type: 'modal', onClose: () => setIsDialogOpen(false), content: <div id="modal" style={{paddingBottom: 30 + 'px'}}> <h3>{siteName}</h3> <p>Please enter a brief description of what was changed.</p> <form id="publishForm" onSubmit={formSubmit}> <label for="trigger_title">Message: </label> <input type="text" id="trigger_title" name="trigger_title"/> <button id="submitBtn" type="submit" style={{marginLeft: 10 + 'px'}}>Publish</button> </form> </div> } } }

I have a custom action built. It is a Publish button that is attached to the corresponding Netlify build hook. We have several microsites within our Sanity studio, and each microsite has its own Publish button that kicks off a deploy. In my action code I get the microsite id that then sets the necessary variables for the site deploy. However, when I bounce around to different microsites to test the publish button, it isn't resetting the variables to jive with the new microsite id.A condensed version of my code:Maybe I have stared at this too long to see my mistake or what I am missing. But I really need the micrositeId to be updated every time I switch to a new microsite. I can see when I console.log the props.id that it displays the correct id, but the variables do not reflect that.