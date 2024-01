marks: { // Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic // preference or highlighting by editors. decorators: [ { title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' }, { title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' }, { title: 'Code', value: 'code' }, { title: 'Superscript', value: 'sup', component: (props) => ( <sup> {props.children} </sup> ), icon: () => 'S' }, ],

I added superscript as a custom decorator to my block content editor. I did it with this codeWhen running sanity locally, my custom decorator displays in the block content editor. After pushing my code to production, my custom decorator for sup no longer display in the editor and I get an error "Invalid Portable Text Editor value" because it doesn't recognize "sup". What am I doing wrong? It says "Block with key 'dae3f4812ac2' contains marks (sup) not supported by the current content model.