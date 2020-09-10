Issue with custom group management in Sanity SSO login

user E

Sorry I didn't get back to you with more general info, but for the most part we followed the several example apps out there including the Community Studio project on Github, and followed the Sanity docs, to achieve Sanity login after we did 3rd-party SSO authorization. In our case we are using Vercel as our host, which has built-in serverless api routes, so I have sanity's login config direct to our /api/login route which makes the SSO call and provides a second route as the handler. I was able to successfully leverage the nextjs-auth0 library to do this serverside without needing to include nextjs as a peer dep. Auth0 is meanwhile working on upgrading their libs to be a bit more generic and avoid the confusion of needing to use something labeled 'nextjs' when really it works fine with just Vercel.