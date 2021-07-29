Issue with custom preview component not showing in search results view

Hello you clever people. Got a bit of a conundrum here. I have created a custom preview component for my main doc type, and managed to have this preview show up as the default view, so when I select a word in the menu I see the nicely formatted preview, as in fig 1. However if I use the search bar and find a word (as illustrated in fig 2) and select it by clicking or hitting enter I get this different view showing the form, and with the links to the view options (Display, Editor) removed. How can I make the document show in the custom preview in this "searched result"-view?