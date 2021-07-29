Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with custom preview component not showing in search results view

3 replies
Last updated: Jul 29, 2021
Hello you clever people. Got a bit of a conundrum here. I have created a custom preview component for my main doc type, and managed to have this preview show up as the default view, so when I select a word in the menu I see the nicely formatted preview, as in fig 1. However if I use the search bar and find a word (as illustrated in fig 2) and select it by clicking or hitting enter I get this different view showing the form, and with the links to the view options (Display, Editor) removed. How can I make the document show in the custom preview in this "searched result"-view?
Jul 29, 2021, 2:13 PM
My deskstructure might be relevant:
import { CgBox as ByCatIcon } from 'react-icons/cg';
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder';
import WordPreview from '../cpt/WordPreview';


export default () =&gt;
  S.list()
    .title('Content')
    .items([
      S.listItem()
        .title('Words by category')
        .icon(ByCatIcon)
        .child(
          // List out the categories
          S.documentTypeList('category')
            .title('Words by category')
            // When a category is selected, pass its id down to the next pane
            .child((categoryId) =&gt;
              // load a new document list
              S.documentList()
                .title('Words')
                // Use a GROQ filter to get documents.
                // This filter checks for sampleProjects that has the
                // categoryId in its array of references
                .filter('_type == "word" &amp;&amp; $categoryId == category._ref')
                .params({ categoryId })
            )
        ),
      S.divider(),
      S.listItem()
        .title('All words')
        .schemaType('word')
        // When you open this list item, list out the documents
        // of the type category"
        .child(S.documentTypeList('word').title('Words')),
      S.listItem()
        .title('Categories')
        .schemaType('category')
        .child(S.documentTypeList('category').title('Categories')),
    ]);

export const getDefaultDocumentNode = ({ schemaType }) =&gt; {
  // Conditionally return a different configuration based on the schema type
  if (schemaType === 'word') {
    return S.document().views([
      S.view.component(WordPreview).title('Display'),
      S.view.form(),
    ]);
  }
};
Jul 29, 2021, 2:58 PM
Jul 29, 2021, 4:24 PM
Joining the effort, then.
Jul 29, 2021, 4:27 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Deploying Next JS on VercelJan 20, 2021
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.