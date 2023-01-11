Issue with data not being returned from query in Sanity Studio

*

I’m having an issue where data is not being returned from a query that is present in our studio. The vision tool returns the data properly from within the studio. When using the sanity client however, no documents are returned for the given type. I confirmed both the project ID and dataset are correct. Is there any way to debug this further? I don’t seem to be getting any error messages or anything of that sort. I also confirmed with aquery to return all possible documents and attempted to filter it using javascript rather than the query, the documents are still not present so it does not appear to be an issue with the query. In both dev and deployed environments, the data is present in the studio. Other documents and data types other than this one are returned properly. I confirmed the documents are published. I have edited various documents of this type multiple times from different deploys and re-published them to no avail. Also confirmed that useCdn is set to false. Generated a fresh API key, still persists. Confirmed it is in the CORS URLs as well. No console errors in either studio or page that attempts to retrieve data.