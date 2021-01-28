:11:

sanity upgrade

npm ci

Hi all - deploying a gatsby project with netlify, and for some reason I've gotten build fails on the web project (studio is fine) for the last four tries.Build log shows:Found BREAKING changes from previous schema:33 AM: - RootQuery.Document was removed.We had errors with gatsby/graphql when we tried implementing groups, so rolled that back. I ranandand made very minor styling tweaks. I'm getting that same error if I try to run sanity graphql deploy in my studio, but at least in my dev environmnt everything is working on the web side. I am unsure how to resolve this. I'm not finding any troubleshooting ideas with this particular error.