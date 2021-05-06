Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Issue with deploying Gatsby starter project to Sanity Studio

13 replies
Last updated: May 6, 2021
I've just installed the 
kitchen-sink-gatsby
as a starter project, it's been deployed successfully, when I cloned and installed, ran 
npm run dev
the web part is working, the studio is just giving me 
Cannot GET /
and there are no errors during build.
sanity-studio: Content Studio successfully compiled! Go to <http://localhost:3333>
Any ideas what might be awol here
May 6, 2021, 11:14 AM
Hi Matt! Could it be that you have anything else running on the same port?
May 6, 2021, 12:20 PM
No, at least not that I can tell that’d usually give an error for a conflict port which I don’t get
May 6, 2021, 12:32 PM
Do you run 
npm run dev
in the repo root?
May 6, 2021, 12:42 PM
Yup. I just removed the entire folder, re-cloned, installed and tried again. Same thing 😞
May 6, 2021, 12:43 PM
Hm, very strange. Does it work if you 
cd
into the studio and start it there?
May 6, 2021, 12:46 PM
Tried that too 😞 same issue
May 6, 2021, 12:47 PM
Can you send me the result of 
node_modules/.bin/sanity start
on DM?
May 6, 2021, 12:49 PM
This is the last few lines of the 
npm run dev


sanity-kitchen-sink-web:    - while fulfilling desired order of chunk group(s)
warn chunk commons [mini-css-extract-plugin]
sanity-kitchen-sink-web: Conflicting order. Following module has been added:
sanity-kitchen-sink-web:  * css ./node_modules/css-loader/dist/cjs.js??ruleSet[1].rules[9].oneOf[0].use[1
sanity-kitchen-sink-web: ]!./src/components/typography.module.css
sanity-kitchen-sink-web: despite it was not able to fulfill desired ordering with these modules:
sanity-kitchen-sink-web:  * css ./node_modules/css-loader/dist/cjs.js??ruleSet[1].rules[9].oneOf[0].use[1
sanity-kitchen-sink-web: ]!./node_modules/gatsby-plugin-postcss/node_modules/postcss-loader/dist/cjs.js??
sanity-kitchen-sink-web: ruleSet[1].rules[9].oneOf[0].use[2]!./src/components/container.module.css
sanity-kitchen-sink-web:    - couldn't fulfill desired order of chunk group(s)
sanity-kitchen-sink-web: component---src-templates-blog-post-js
sanity-kitchen-sink-web:    - while fulfilling desired order of chunk group(s)
success Building development bundle - 14.807s
sanity-kitchen-sink-studio: webpack built 58ae527df407c6ab1f9f in 22500ms
sanity-kitchen-sink-studio: Content Studio successfully compiled! Go to <http://localhost:3333>
May 6, 2021, 12:49 PM
user P
Sure, let me try that now
May 6, 2021, 12:50 PM
sanity-kitchen-sink-web
is for the gatsby site, 
sanity-kitchen-sink-studio
is printing that it should work 🤔
May 6, 2021, 12:50 PM
yeah I know super weird. When I hit the 
localhost:3333
I don't see anything in the terminal to indicate a request is being made, and I just get that 
Cannot GET /
message in the browser.
May 6, 2021, 12:51 PM
With a 404 I assume?
May 6, 2021, 12:52 PM
Yup
May 6, 2021, 12:52 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.