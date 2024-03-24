Issue with deploying GraphQL endpoint for Sanity Studio

✅

SOLVED Keeping it if anybody runs into the same issue, solution in thread---------------------------------Hi everyoneI’m writing because I’m struggling with deploying a GraphQL endpoint for my Sanity Studio.I chose to self-host the studio in my project, so my application’s files are colocated with the ones for the studio, and the studio UI can be accessed atfrom my main page.I saw that the GraphQL endpoint was not automatically deployed when deploying the studio, and that I should run thecommand. So I tried doing that, but I’m getting a weird error mentioning an ES modules issue:I checked that I’m not using anystatement in my code and I followed all the tutorial steps, have read a lot of the docs and the forums but didn’t find any solution to this problem. Would anyone have an idea how to unblock me please? I’m using nodeand you’ll find my dependencies’ details in the threadThanks a lot for your help!