Hi Team,I'm having some errors with displaying images on my website and I'll try to be as specific as possible.In my schema, I have this:name: "content",title: "Content",type: "array",of: [{ type: "block" }, { type: "image" }],},Within sanity studio, I can see the image and when checking with the inspector, I can also see that it has a full cdn url. That's perfect.The image property on the backend response however is showing up like this (i am using postman):"_type": "image","_key": "00f00d67d82b","asset": {"_ref": "image-386f55d56fc3147ea64116cd7365408f557a36a1-1024x1024-png","_type": "reference"},i need this string to be the full cdn url. Otherwise I get an error:Error: Failed to parse src "image-386f55d56fc3147ea64116cd7365408f557a36a1-1024x1024-png" on, if using relative image it must start with a leading slash "/" or be an absolute URL (http:// or https://)This issue is only happening within the content block. i have a separate image field that works fine and brings in the full cdn url, so it displays as it should on the front end.Looking forward to hearing any of your thoughts!