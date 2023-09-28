Hi Team,
I'm having some errors with displaying images on my website and I'll try to be as specific as possible.
In my schema, I have this:
{
name: "content",
title: "Content",
type: "array",
of: [{ type: "block" }, { type: "image" }],
},
Within sanity studio, I can see the image and when checking with the inspector, I can also see that it has a full cdn url. That's perfect.
The image property on the backend response however is showing up like this (i am using postman):
{
"_type": "image",
"_key": "00f00d67d82b",
"asset": {
"_ref": "image-386f55d56fc3147ea64116cd7365408f557a36a1-1024x1024-png",
"_type": "reference"
}
},
i need this string to be the full cdn url. Otherwise I get an error:
Error: Failed to parse src "image-386f55d56fc3147ea64116cd7365408f557a36a1-1024x1024-png" on
next/image
, if using relative image it must start with a leading slash "/" or be an absolute URL (http:// or https://)
This issue is only happening within the content block. i have a separate image field that works fine and brings in the full cdn url, so it displays as it should on the front end.
Looking forward to hearing any of your thoughts!