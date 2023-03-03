user T

"_translations": *[_type == "translation.metadata" && references(^._id)].translations[].value->{ title, slug, language }

One thing I was thinking ofthat there might already be a solution for:We would like to add something like a "completion rate" for our editors in the list previews, for example• Page exists in Swedish and English, but not Norwegian, and display that in the list subtitle (if we for example wants to filter out and show only one language in the lists)• In the V3 version we had access to the current language-refs and could accomplish that by checking that fieldIs there a way to do something similar in the coming version?The groq query for getting languages worked perfect:Is it/would it possible to fetch those values inside aschema document for example?