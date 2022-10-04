slug.current

/residences/[slug]/contributions/[contributions].js

[contributions].js

getStaticPaths

export async function getStaticPaths() { const data = await client.fetch( groq`*[_type == "artistesEnResidence" && defined(slug.current) && defined(contributionsEcrivain)] { "slug": slug.current, contributionsEcrivain[]->{ "slug": slug.current, }, }` ); const pages = data.reduce((arr, item) => { item.contributionsEcrivain.forEach((c) => { const params = { slug: item.slug, contributions: c.slug, }; arr.push({ params: params }); }); return arr; }, []); return { paths: pages.map((page) => page), fallback: true, }; }

getStaticProps

export const residencesEcrivainQuery = groq` *[_type == "contributionsEcrivain" && defined(slug.current)][] { _id, title, associatedArtist[0]->{ "slug": slug.current, title, }, associatedNumero[0]->{ "slug": slug.current, number }, body, "slug": slug.current, } `;

Hi everyone!I'm stuck on a tricky implementation of a dynamic nested route and am wondering if there may be a smarter way to go about what I'm trying to achieve. I have a feeling the issue lies in the way I'm writing mybusiness for groq queries, but I'm not 100% sure.As per the first screenshot, I have a route,that features the contributions of a particular artist. A given artist ([slug]) may have 3-4 contributions that each should have their own link. For, I've set up myas follows (referencing the artist + the reference to their contributions):In, rather than querying the artist -> their contributions, I just reference the contributions document type as follows:However when I do so, the output is an empty array (even though I'm getting output in Sanity's Vision tool). Why might that be the case?