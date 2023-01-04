sanity dev

sanity deploy

sanity graphql deploy

user M

sanity graphql deploy

I'll try to explain what's happening as best I can, although I'm not incredibly well versed in env variables and how these things work under the hood so please forgive me if I dont explain well or am missing something.This is my sanity.config.js file. First try to load the env variables as instructed the sanity v3 documentation. This works when I runand. This however does not seem to work when I try to runwhich fails with this error `Error: Configuration must contain `projectId`` . To combat this I check to see if the values for projectId, dataset, and googleMapsApiKey exist, and if not i use the dotenv method to retrieve these which was recommended byThis seems to fix the issue. The reason I dont just use the dotenv method only is because it seems to ONLY work when trying to run. So first I try to get the env variables with the recommended method, then use dotenv if that fails