Issue with fetching drafts from Sanity and resolving it with the correct token.
14 replies
Last updated: Feb 5, 2024
M
Hey all,
I have an issue with fetching drafts from Sanity, here is my code, it's pretty basic:
I'm trying to get all drafts, if I run the same query inside Vision inside the Sanity studio, it does return 1 document. If I change the query to return non-drafts (e.g. *[]), the code also works fine, it's just drafts that it doesn't want to return (it returns an empty array, no errors). Could it be some permissions or set up issue?
const clientConfig: ClientConfig = { dataset, projectId, apiVersion, useCdn: false, perspective: "previewDrafts", }; const client = createClient(clientConfig); const query = `*[ (_id in path('drafts.**')) ]`; const data = await client.fetch(query);
Feb 5, 2024, 1:13 PM
H
That kinda sounds like the client isnt authenticated 🤔 Since that is the only reason it shouldnt return any documents for draft-queries, but it works correctly for other queries: https://www.sanity.io/docs/ids#:~:text=The%20default%2C%20fixed,on%20your%20plan .
Feb 5, 2024, 1:52 PM
H
Ie, all documents with
.in the
_idneed to be gotten by a authenticated client.
Feb 5, 2024, 1:54 PM
M
How do I authenticate the client? I tried adding an API token in the client config, but it didn't make a difference
Feb 5, 2024, 2:03 PM
H
Oh, the
perspective: previewDraftsactually fetches how any given document would look if its drafts were publisdeh and it would be returned by a given query. Ie, it merges the draft-version into a specific
_idand stops using the
drafts.*prefix: https://www.sanity.io/docs/js-client#previewdrafts
Feb 5, 2024, 2:08 PM
H
Ie, since youre searching for “give me all drafts” in a mode that says “no draft exists, they are all published” you get 0 results.
Feb 5, 2024, 2:09 PM
H
Authenticating a client should be as simple as setting
token: TOKENbut in this case that isnt the problem, but it will be relevant dependent on how you move forward 😄 ( ie, change
perspectiveto something normal and continue using
_id in pathsor change your query to just get the documents you want drafts for with
previewDraftsenabled )
Feb 5, 2024, 2:12 PM
H
M
Hmm, I tried every combination of perspective (published, raw, no perspective option), with or without an API token, still returning empty
Feb 5, 2024, 2:30 PM
M
The docs seem to say this about the token:
// token: process.env.SANITY_SECRET_TOKEN // Only if you want to update content with the client
Feb 5, 2024, 2:30 PM
H
Any document with a
client.config() after configuring and verifying the token is in the returned configuration-object• run a “normal” query which should return something against a private dataset, with and without token, thus verifying your authentication is correct, if the results are different with and without token
.in its
_idwill need to be authenticated to be queried ( per the gotcha here, and painful experience: https://www.sanity.io/docs/ids#:~:text=The%20default%2C%20fixed,on%20your%20plan . ) . To verify if you have successfully authenticated with your client you can:• run
client.config() after configuring and verifying the token is in the returned configuration-object• run a “normal” query which should return something against a private dataset, with and without token, thus verifying your authentication is correct, if the results are different with and without token
Feb 5, 2024, 2:43 PM
H
This might be the wrong path, the error might be something else. But if you get the result you want from vision and not from your client, authentication-problems are what my intuition tells me is the problem 😄
Feb 5, 2024, 2:45 PM
M
Thanks, will try debugging config and see if I find any issues
Feb 5, 2024, 2:56 PM
M
Turns out the token wasn't the correct one, once I replaced it, it works!
Feb 5, 2024, 4:04 PM
M
Thanks for the help
user C
Feb 5, 2024, 4:05 PM
