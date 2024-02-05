const clientConfig: ClientConfig = { dataset, projectId, apiVersion, useCdn: false, perspective: "previewDrafts", }; const client = createClient(clientConfig); const query = `*[ (_id in path('drafts.**')) ]`; const data = await client.fetch(query);

Hey all,I have an issue with fetching drafts from Sanity, here is my code, it's pretty basic:I'm trying to get all drafts, if I run the same query inside Vision inside the Sanity studio, it does return 1 document. If I change the query to return non-drafts (e.g. *[]), the code also works fine, it's just drafts that it doesn't want to return (it returns an empty array, no errors). Could it be some permissions or set up issue?