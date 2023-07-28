Issue with fetching individual blog using query in Sanity.io

[

{

cover: { _type: 'image', asset: [Object] },

author: 'Abrar Rauf',

_id: 'd46dcf25-f467-4636-8028-b8a4c1b17001',

body: [ [Object], [Object], [Object], [Object] ],

_updatedAt: '2023-07-27T12:44:54Z',

slug: { current: 'another-blog', _type: 'slug' },

_createdAt: '2023-07-26T11:55:16Z',

_rev: 'cC8oCPRPnURX9jporz2Jb9',

_type: 'blog',

title: 'Another blog'

}

]

const params = {slug: 'another-blog'};

// This is using Sanity client

const post = _await_ getClient().fetch(postQuery, params);

console.log(post);

Hello I've got a query `export const postsQuery = `*[_type == "blogs"]`;` which returns the following result:I've got a second query `export const postQuery = `*[_type == "blogs" && slug.current == $slug][0]`;` to fetch this individual blog.However this is returning null, is there something I'm doing wrong with the query?