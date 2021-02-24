*[_type == "recipe"]{ _id, title, slug, "dish": dish->{_id, name}, fresh, stock, directions, "related": related[]->{title}, "book": book->{_id, name, author}, info, "tag": tag[]->{_id, name, category->{_id, name}}, }

Ok, this one is complicated. In the content I have "Recipe" with an array of "fresh" ingredients (objects) where the name is a reference to a "Tag" (called: ingredienttag). When I fetch the recipes in React, like: sanityClient.fetch(it returns the complete fresh array including <quantity, unit, ingredienttag: {_ref: "5f3bdac9e6490b05c8ba48ae", _type: "reference"}>.Obviously I want to return the name of the referenced "tag", instead of _ref.So instead of <fresh,> I do < "fresh": fresh[]->{quantity, unit, ingredienttag->{name}},> but it just returns an array of empty objects.What can be wrong here? (all the rest is working as expected)