S.listItem() .title("Audit template") .icon(FaBible) .child( S.document() .schemaType("revisionTemplate") .documentId("sourceDocument") ), S.listItem() .title("Audits") .child( S.document() .filter((item) => item.getId() !== "sourceDocument") .schemaType("revisionTemplate") ),

I’m trying to figure out how to filter out a document by an ID in sanity studio using desk structureHere I’m trying to keep the version of revisionTemplate with a set documentId seperated from all the instances of the document