Issue with function returning undefined, resolved with code changes.

Hi guys i need some help on why my function returns // undefined.
Aug 23, 2022, 9:46 AM
Hey User. 👋• Please kindly group your Slack messages into a single message so we can use a unique thread to help you.
• Try wrapping your code in triple backticks ``` so we have a proper code snippet which is easier to read. :)
Aug 23, 2022, 9:46 AM
const InternationalData = async () => { const response = await fetch(COUNTRY_API_URL) const mydata = await response.json() await mydata.records.map(transformCountry) // console.log(records) } InternationalData() const appendToFile = (document) => { const docAsNewLineJson = `${JSON.stringify(document)} \n` fs.appendFileSync('ready-for-import.ndjson', docAsNewLineJson, {flag: 'a+'}) } const getCountryDetails = async (countryName) => { try{ const res = await fetch(`<https://api.airtable.com/v0/app5Ol3fLrAFeVfXh/${countryName}?api_key=xxxxxxxx>`) const data = await res.json() // console.log(data) await data?.records?.map(recordsData) }catch(error){ return( count('no data' + error) ) } } // //Fetching degree types const res = await fetch(DEGREE_API_URL) const data = await res.json() const GeneralRec = data?.records.map(e => {return { _id: e.id, _type: 'englishDegree', name: e.fields.Name}}) const recordsData = async ({fields}) => { const schoolTypeID = await fields["English Type of Degree"] const sID = await schoolTypeID.find(id => id || null ) const recs = { schoolType: { _type: "reference", _ref: fields["Min Length"]}, localWardedDegree: fields["Local Awarded Degree"], englishTypeDegree: await GeneralRec.find(e => e.name ? sID===e._id: null), Level: fields.Level, LocalInsName: fields["Local Ins. Name"], Notes: fields.Notes || null, } if(recs && !undefined){ return recs } } const transformCountry = async (data) => { const countryID = data?.id?.toLowerCase() const countryName = data?.fields['Country (en)'] const countrySlug = data?.fields?.slug const records = await getCountryDetails(countrySlug) // returns undefined const country = { _type: 'Intcountry', _id: countryID, name: countryName, records: records // undefined } // appendToFile(country) // console.log(country) // return country }
Aug 23, 2022, 9:48 AM
You need to store the result of the map here. Unless your mapper is mutating each country individually but a) I wouldn’t recommend it and b) it doesn’t look like it does.
await mydata.records.map(transformCountry)
// return country
transformCountryfunction does not return anything because you commented out the return statement.
Your function doesn’t return anything because you’re not returning that statement. You’re mapping into the void and not returning anything.
await data?.records?.map(recordsData)
Aug 23, 2022, 9:49 AM
Thank you so much
user F. works perfectly, i get different outputs. i.e some data is returned well when i run the file, and on re-run i get different results.
Aug 23, 2022, 12:54 PM
Is it something you can help with.
Aug 23, 2022, 12:54 PM
Errrr, not without a bit more info. 😅
Aug 23, 2022, 12:55 PM
