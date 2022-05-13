Issue with Gatsby and Sanity connection, resolved with a workaround.
Last updated: May 13, 2022
Well, I’ve been over this and over this researching, implementing and testing and I can’t seem to figure it out, so I’m asking for help. As best as I can figure, something I did disconnected my graphql for Gatsby from my Sanity when I was launching to Netlify. I’m just trying to reconnect them at this point, Before I tried to launch my GraphiQL showed the
allSanityHomepagekind of data, but now all the Sanity data is not connected. I was able to successfully launch my Sanity to Netlify, so it’s live at a custom domain. My
gatsby-config.jsis set up with the correct projectId, dataset and token - I’ve triple checked and I have used
sanity graphql deploy(more than once at this point) - the playground does contain all the data correctly too. I think that is all the relevant information. Does anyone have an idea of where I go from here?
May 12, 2022, 1:56 PM
Hey Eric! Maybe it's an issue with your
gatsby-source-sanityimplementation? How do you have it configured?
May 12, 2022, 6:47 PM
Thanks for responding, Racheal. Here’s my
gatsby-config.jsfor this plugin:
require('dotenv').config({ path: `.env`, }); module.exports = { /* Your site config here */ plugins: [ { resolve: 'gatsby-source-sanity', options: { projectId: process.env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID, dataset: process.env.SANITY_DATASET, apiVersion: '2021-09-01', watchMode: true, token: process.env.SANITY_TOKEN, }, }, ], }
May 12, 2022, 8:01 PM
I’ve set up a basic environment with only the Gatsby v4 hello world starter,
gatsby-source-sanityand
gatsby-plugin-sanity-imageand this is what I get when I run
gatsby develop:
The building schema never completes
ERROR Missing onError handler for invocation 'building-schema', error was 'Error: Type with name "GatsbyImageLayout" does not exists'. Stacktrace was 'Error: Type with name "GatsbyImageLayout" does not exists at SchemaComposer.get (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/TypeStorage.ts:39:13) at ThunkComposer._thunk (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/TypeMapper.ts:737:34) at ThunkComposer.get ofType [as ofType] (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/ThunkComposer.ts:21:34) at getTypeNode (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/utils/definitionNode.ts:253:28) at /Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/utils/definitionNode.ts:286:20 at Array.map (<anonymous>) at getArgumentsDefinitionNodes (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/utils/definitionNode.ts:284:6) at /Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/utils/definitionNode.ts:320:20 at Array.map (<anonymous>) at getFieldDefinitionNodes (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/utils/definitionNode.ts:312:6) at getObjectTypeDefinitionNode (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/utils/definitionNode.ts:61:13) at ObjectTypeComposer.getType (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/ObjectTypeComposer.ts:986:57) at getGraphQLType (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/utils/typeHelpers.ts:308:17) at /Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/SchemaComposer.ts:227:47 at Array.forEach (<anonymous>) at SchemaComposer.buildSchema (/Users/ericphifer/Desktop/gatsby-prlogin/node_modules/graphql-compose/src/SchemaComposer.ts:226:31)' ⠇ building schema
May 12, 2022, 8:18 PM
Ok, I figured out the issue with this last one in my test environment with Gatsby v4. I have it running and can access Sanity data through GraphiQL. I’m going to try to migrate my site files and see if I can get this launched to Netlify. I’ll update if I can…
May 12, 2022, 9:18 PM
This solution did work - I still don’t know why exactly it broke but it works now. Thank you for your help!
May 13, 2022, 8:39 PM
Glad you got it sorted out!
May 13, 2022, 8:40 PM
