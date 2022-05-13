Issue with Gatsby and Sanity connection, resolved with a workaround.

allSanityHomepage

Well, I’ve been over this and over this researching, implementing and testing and I can’t seem to figure it out, so I’m asking for help. As best as I can figure, something I did disconnected my graphql for Gatsby from my Sanity when I was launching to Netlify. I’m just trying to reconnect them at this point, Before I tried to launch my GraphiQL showed thekind of data, but now all the Sanity data is not connected. I was able to successfully launch my Sanity to Netlify, so it’s live at a custom domain. Myis set up with the correct projectId, dataset and token - I’ve triple checked and I have used(more than once at this point) - the playground does contain all the data correctly too. I think that is all the relevant information. Does anyone have an idea of where I go from here?