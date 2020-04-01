Issue with getting data from an array in Sanity to Gatsby, but problem was resolved.
Hello, I am trying to get some data from an array (and then array data from that array) in sanity to Gatsby, but I can’t figure out how to get the data in GraphiQL
I’m calling my object containing an array in my document like so
my accessibilityAuditCollection looks like this
I can get all the data from my document except for the array object data, I’ve got this query in GraphiQL now (trying both all and the normal document fetch method)
export default {
name: "acccessibilityAuditCollection",
title: "Accessibility audit product",
type: "document",
fields: [
{
name: "auditTitle",
title: "Title",
type: "string"
},
{
title: "Most sold product",
name: "released",
type: "boolean"
},
{
title: "Audit feature",
name: "smallAuditFeatures",
type: "array",
of: [{ type: "accessibilityAuditProductFeatures" }]
},
{
name: "auditButton",
title: "Audit level button text",
type: "string"
}
]
};
query coursesPageQuery {
sanityAccessibilityAnalysis {
_rawAuditLevels
auditLevels {
auditButton
auditTitle
}
}
allSanityAccessibilityAnalysis {
nodes {
auditLevels {
auditTitle
auditButton
}
}
}
}None of the fields return anything, any ideas? I’ve filled inn data into sanity (and ran graphql deploy)
Apr 1, 2020, 8:47 AM
acccessibilityAuditCollection is a document because I tried to change it to a document, it was originally an object and I’ve changed it back to an object, I saw no change from changing between object and document 🙂
Apr 1, 2020, 8:55 AM
Hey Andreas! Your document containing the
Have you tried adapting the query as follows?
auditLevelsarray is called
accessibilityAnalysis, and it’s a document type, correct?
Have you tried adapting the query as follows?
Also, if the dataset is public and you have a playground, could you share the URL (in DM if you prefer)?
allSanityAccessibilityAnalysis { edges { node { auditLevels { auditTitle auditButton } } } }
Apr 1, 2020, 10:29 AM
Btw, I see a spelling difference in your schema/queries between
acccessibilityAuditCollection(acccessibility with 3x ‘c’) and
allSanityAccessibilityAnalysis(accessibility with 2x ‘c’). Maybe that’s causing this?
Apr 1, 2020, 10:32 AM
Hello, There is only one of this document so I thought I did not need to use the “all” queries from graphiql, but as long as it works
Problem is that it still does not work, I tried your query, it did not work. “allSanityAccessibilityAnalysis” is the only accessibilityanalysis option avaialbe to my from graphiQL for the “all” options.
Been trying since yesterday to make this query work and have changed it allot during that time, but I just can’t get it to work at all
Problem is that it still does not work, I tried your query, it did not work. “allSanityAccessibilityAnalysis” is the only accessibilityanalysis option avaialbe to my from graphiQL for the “all” options.
Been trying since yesterday to make this query work and have changed it allot during that time, but I just can’t get it to work at all
Apr 1, 2020, 11:27 AM
I solved the isseu, thank you Peter! Not sure how I solved it.I created new names for the auditLevels object, added new data, ran graphql deploy again and now it works
Apr 1, 2020, 11:32 AM
Looks like fortune is smiling upon you 😄 Glad you got it to work!
Apr 1, 2020, 11:36 AM
