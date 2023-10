htmlToBlocks

<a href />

Hello all, I'm usingfromand can't figure out how to handletags that are in the HTML. It's being used for a content migration tool and I have everything in place to download assets from the previous site, upload them into Sanity and refer to it from documents. But when I convert HTML to Portable Text usingit ignorestags. Can I somehow add support for it or is it an option I have to enable somewhere?Do I need to try something funky like replacein the HTML withwith a particular className and then fix it in the resulting JSON so it turns into an image?Appreciate any input on this!