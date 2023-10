export default { name: "figure", title: "Image", type: "image", options: { hotspot: true, }, fields: [ { title: "Caption", name: "caption", description: "Leave blank if you do not want a caption", type: "string", options: { isHighlighted: true, }, }, { name: "alt", type: "string", title: "Alternative text", validation: (Rule) => Rule.error("You have to fill out the alternative text.").required(), description: "Important for Seo and accessiblity.", options: { isHighlighted: true, }, }, ], preview: { select: { imageUrl: "asset.url", title: "alt", }, }, }

Hey fine folks! Quick question - does anyone else have images in their SANITY studio look like this? I remember at one time I used to be able to see the actual image in the portable text editor but now I get these less than ideal inline elements. Does it maybe have something to do with needing to hoist the GraphQL schema? Here is what my image schema looks like in SANITY, which is then used inside the blockContent type.