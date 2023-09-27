Issue with italics not working in portable text editor, resolved by removing CSS override.
Italics are not working for me in my portable text editor using a standard blockContent schema. Bold is working however. Is this happening to anyone else or am I doing something wrong? Code in 🧵
Sep 27, 2023, 5:34 PM
import { defineArrayMember, defineType } from 'sanity' export default defineType({ title: 'Simple Block Content', name: 'simpleBlockContent', type: 'array', of: [ defineArrayMember({ title: 'Block', type: 'block', styles: [ { title: 'Normal', value: 'normal' }, { title: 'Heading', value: 'h4' } ], lists: [ { title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet' }, { title: 'Numbered', value: 'number' } ], marks: { decorators: [ { title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' }, { title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' } ], annotations: [ { title: 'URL', name: 'link', type: 'object', fields: [ { title: 'URL', name: 'href', type: 'url', validation: (rule) => rule.uri({ allowRelative: false, scheme: ['https', 'http', 'mailto', 'tel'] }) } ] } ] } }) ] })
Sep 27, 2023, 5:34 PM
What version of the Studio are you running?
Sep 27, 2023, 5:38 PM
I’m running:
Sanity Studio version 3.16.7 Latest version is 3.16.7
Sep 27, 2023, 5:56 PM
Very weird. I can see that the data-mark=“em” is being applied in the browser.
Sep 27, 2023, 5:56 PM
My project has an embedded studio in a Next JS 13 app router project, but I have separated the css into route groups. I am using panda css, so it’s a little untested waters in that regard, but I don’t see where any css would be overriding the studio styles. And it’s weird that bold and underline both work in the editor.
Sep 27, 2023, 5:58 PM
My studio app simply follows the Sanity starter template pattern:
Sep 27, 2023, 6:01 PM
Huh, ok I commented out the css in that route that was taking care of the studio #app appearance and it fixed the issue — so obviously I was somehow overriding the italics from the panda css file. Thanks for letting me work this out out loud
user M🙂
Sep 27, 2023, 6:05 PM
For any Panda CSS users out there, this was the solution: remove the reset from Panda and add
margin: 0on body
@layer base, tokens, recipes, utilities; @layer base { body { margin: 0; } #app { height: 100vh; max-height: 100dvh; overscroll-behavior: none; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; overflow: auto; margin: 0; } }
Sep 27, 2023, 6:35 PM
Ah thank you for taking me along for the ride!
Sep 27, 2023, 7:37 PM
